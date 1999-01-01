

Posted: Dec 2, 2011 17:36



Swingin' on a Star: the Bonners Ferry Children's Choir



By:



Victoria Thompson

208-304-0866



"Singin' in the Season" at the Pearl



It is the first in what is bound to become a tradition, a community carol sing along Tues. Dec. 20th at 6:30 pm led by the award winning Bonners Ferry Children's Choir, "Swingin' on a Star". Bring the whole family for an evening of hot chocolate, Christmas delights, and singing all our favorite carols together, with special performances by members of the choir at Bonners Ferry's beautiful new playhouse, the Pearl Theater.



Tickets are $5 at the door.








