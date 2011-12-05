Click to Visit
Boundary News
[E-mail story]  [Print story]
Posted: Dec 5, 2011  11:13


Condolences To Woodbury/ Downs Families



      

Woodbury Reports Inc.
Bonners Ferry ID

Condolences To
Woodbury/ Downs Families



Contact:
Kristie Campbell
Assistant Director
208-267-5550
news@woodbury.com
www.strugglingteens.com

December 5, 2011

The staff at Woodbury Reports send our deepest sympathies to both the Woodbury Family and the Downs Family for the loss of daughter/ wife Ruth Woodbury (42).

Born August 15, 1969, Ruth was the eldest daughter of Lon and Denise Woodbury. After a swift yet valiant fight with stage 4 melanoma, diagnosed in August 2011, Ruth passed away peacefully at home with her husband Marty by her side on December 3, 2011.

Ruth leaves behind her parents, Lon and Denise Woodbury, her loving husband Marty Downs and daughter Zoe Melanie Downs, brother Sam Woodbury (Rika), sister Kristie Campbell (Ron), her mother-in-law Allie Downs, brother-in-law Dave (Erin) Medina, one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah, sister Melanie and all grandparents.

A Remembrance of Life Celebration will be scheduled at a later time. More details and a full obituary will follow.


ShareThis

Comment on this article
submissions are subject to publication
(100 words maximum)

More Headlines...
Search

Article Search


Please support our
sponsors, click here
to purchase items on
Amazon.com
  Featured Ads
Click to Visit
Click to Visit
Click to Visit

 
Created by

Site, images and content copyright © 1999-2017 by Ruralnorthwest.com, Inc. All rights reserved.
DHTML Menu By Milonic JavaScript