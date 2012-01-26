

Tropical Nights at the Pearl Theater



Victoria Thompson

208-304-0866

vickiblake1@mac.com



Jim Thompson, Victoria Thompson, Ligeia Reinhardt, Cheryl Kaessinger, Charla Spradlin, Craig Binnall (front row) Kathy Sheffler, McKaela Spradlin, Bruce Spradlin, Skye Reinhardt, Tully Reinhardt (back row) NOT PICTURED: Larry Cousins Beat the winter blues with a night of tropical music, dancing, and great food at the Pearl Theater in Bonners Ferry on Friday February 3 and Saturday February 4 featuring "Lil Twig and the Old Growths: Wild Wood Marimba Band. Dinner starts at 6 pm and the concert/dance at 7 pm. Dinner menu includes a mild Caribbean Jerk Shredded Beef over a bed of white rice and a side of black beans (hot sauce will be served on the side) with Pineapple Tropical Coleslaw. Blondie brownies for dessert with coffee, tea, ice tea, or water. Dinner, concert, and dance for only $20. Concert/dance only for $10. Show up in a tropical costume and get $2 off. Prize for best costume! Soda, beer, and wine are also available for purchase.

Victoria Thompson, McKaela Spradlin, Ligeia Reinhardt (front row) Bruce Spradlin, Charla Spradlin, Craig Binnall, Jim Thompson, Kathy Sheffler, Cheryl Kaessinger (back row) NOT PICTURED: Larry Cousins

Wild Wood Marimba band plays an eclectic mix of African music and American pop with familiars for dancing like "La Bamba", "Macarena", and "In the Mood". Special guests for this performance include the Canadian women's vocal group "Key of She" and the high school age singers of the BF Children's Choir "Swingin' on a Star".



