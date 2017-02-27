

Posted: Feb 27, 2017 19:09



Mandy Lammers Shared About Her Business At Rotary



By: Kristie Campbell



origianlly posted on Bonners Ferry Rotary's FaceBook Page.







Darcy and Mandy Lammers believe most strongly that family and community are a critical component to their business. Darcy grew up on a farm north of Bonners Ferry, while Mandy grew up in a small town in Montana. Growing up through poverty, Mandy really got first hand experience helping others who had less, and learned the value of being genuine and helpful to all people.



Two years ago, when “The Gift Gallery” downtown announced they would be closing, Mandy told Darcy they should buy it to keep it from closing. After a series of interviews and being deemed worthy, Mandy went almost overnight from a farmer to a business owner.



“I watched my hometown shrivel up, dry up and blow away...” Mandy stated in her presentation to the Bonners Ferry Rotary on February 14, 2017. “I didn’t want to see that happen in Bonners.”



The Lammers now own a small wheat farm north of Bonners, the building known as the Curves Building, and Mandy’s Gift Gallery downtown. They understand the local economy very well and strive to create an environment where people can shop for nice gifts at a reasonable price.



Some of the products featured at Mandy’s Gift Gallery include greeting cards, a yarn section, home decor, linens, a year round Christmas section, toys, candles, Idaho souvenirs, and a vast section of quality kitchen supplies. Mandy also carries Local Products...items that are grown, made or produced locally. Items include grains (and flours), soaps, lotions, home decor and jewelry.



“And,” Mandy added, “we recently added ‘husband chair’ for men who accompany their wives to the gallery so they can have a comfortable place to sit while their wife shops.”



Thank you, Mandy for sharing your business at Rotary!



